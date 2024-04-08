DTM Rulebook Updated for 2024 Season

While a restriction on testing is the most notable addition to the 2024 rulebook, the ADAC has also tweaked the regulations elsewhere for what would be the second season of the DTM under its stewardship. More practice time At the request of teams, the first practice session for each round has been extended by 10 minutes to 55 minutes. The length of FP2 remains the same at 45 minutes, meaning drivers will get a total of 100 minutes of track time on Friday to prepare for a race weekend.
Although the ADAC has been trying to cut running costs for the teams, it has to take this measure to compensate for limited testing in the DTM this year. “This has to do with the testing restrictions and the complete elimination of Thursday tests,” DTM series manager Michael Rebhan told Motorsport.com's sister website Motorsport-Total.com. 'We would have liked to shorten the sessions, but the point is that you can change things and try things out more often during the session. “This - and it was the teams' argument - takes some of the burden off the previous tests.' Although there were some talks about holding qualifying immediately before the race as part of a condensed schedule, the format for the rest of the weekend will remain exactly the same. That means a pair of 20-minute pole shootouts on Saturday and Sunday morning, followed by the two races in the afternoo
