Keeping your clothes looking clean and presentable can be a difficult task, as there are some stains that appear again and again no matter how many times they're washed.

However, there's no need to throw out your old and stained clothes, as one dry cleaner has revealed how to banish the annoying stains for good. One recent comment on the "fourth generation dry-cleaner's" video was about deodorant stains and how to remove them from the armpit area of clothes - particularly dark-coloured garments as they show up much easier.

Displaying the dirty garment, he said: "Start with dish soap and water and work it in - this will remove the oils from the deodorant. Then use a rust stain remover - this is the key element with deodorant stains as most have metals that have actually rusted and caused this issue. headtopics.com

Sure enough, after scrubbing the stain with the dish soap mixture and applying the rust remover, the stained jumper looked as good as new as it emerged from the wash. Rust stain remover is a little more expensive at £5.86 from Amazon or £10.49 from Screwfix, but it can also be used for various jobs around the house so it's not likely to go to waste.

