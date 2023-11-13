Dry, Callused Feet Could Be a Sign of Diabetes, Dermatologists Say

“We are primarily focused on nail care, so if we notice something unusual, we might suggest that the client consult a health care professional for proper evaluation,” said Silva Nahabedian, a director of education at Dazzle Dry. “Health concerns should always be addressed by a qualified medical expert,” she added. Dr.

Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist, said that dry, callused or cracked feet can be a sign of diabetes, as people with diabetes are more prone to neuropathy, which causes nerve damage. Jin Soon Choi, the founder of the New York salon Jinsoon, shared a case where a client had dry, cracked feet. “I used blades to remove them (this was permissible back then), and I strongly advised her to consult a doctor. She was diagnosed with diabetes.” Dr. Zeichner also mentioned that “nerve damage can also lead to changes in the shape of your feet and toes,” particularly dry feet that can peel and crack. This dry skin may build up and lead to calluses if not checked often. Another issue the experts have come across is skin cancer

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Miracle' CeraVe moisturising cream that 'melts away dry skin' slashed on AmazonThe bestselling cream has more than 45,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from impressed shoppers.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Unbeatable' Garnier body lotion slashed to £5 in early Amazon Black Friday saleAmazon shoppers say this body lotion provides 'perfect relief from dry winter skin'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: I can't stop wearing this 'lightweight but warm' £39 M&S coatIt kept me dry and warm on a dog walk in the torrential rain

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Four in 10 adults are looking to book a detox trip in the next yearForget package holidays and staycations - the top holiday trends for 2024 are ‘Destination Dupes’, ‘Tour Tourism’, ‘Dry Tripping’ and ‘Go-cassions’, according to Expedia Group.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak orders 'crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violenceRishi Sunak is looking at new laws to clamp down on protests after violence blighted Armistice Day.

Source: LBC | Read more »

LBC: Sunak echoes Braverman as PM 'to crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violenceRishi Sunak has echoed Suella Braverman with the Prime Minister set to clamp down on protests after violence and bigotry blighted Armistice Day, reports say.

Source: LBC | Read more »