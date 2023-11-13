Dry, Callused Feet Could Be a Sign of Diabetes, Dermatologists Say

“We are primarily focused on nail care, so if we notice something unusual, we might suggest that the client consult a health care professional for proper evaluation,” said Silva Nahabedian, a director of education at Dazzle Dry. “Health concerns should always be addressed by a qualified medical expert,” she added. Dr.
Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist, said that dry, callused or cracked feet can be a sign of diabetes, as people with diabetes are more prone to neuropathy, which causes nerve damage. Jin Soon Choi, the founder of the New York salon Jinsoon, shared a case where a client had dry, cracked feet. “I used blades to remove them (this was permissible back then), and I strongly advised her to consult a doctor. She was diagnosed with diabetes.” Dr. Zeichner also mentioned that “nerve damage can also lead to changes in the shape of your feet and toes,” particularly dry feet that can peel and crack. This dry skin may build up and lead to calluses if not checked often. Another issue the experts have come across is skin cancer
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »
Source: LBC | Read more »
Source: LBC | Read more »