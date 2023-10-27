Drunken thug smashed pint glass over man's head in street

A man who went on a drunken tirade in the middle of the street smashed his pint glass on a man's head when he told him to keep it down.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, prosecutor Gareth Roberts said: "It was loud, it was aggressive and it was disturbing their meal. Mr Crawford went outside and confronted the person who was shouting, who was the defendant. He was shouting, swearing and holding a pint glass in his hand, and Mr Crawford formed the opinion he was drunk."

Mr Crawford was taken to hospital, where he was treated for significant blood loss and cuts to his temple, ear and hand. He said the attack had left him with some paralysis of the face, and that he had began to suffer from migraine attacks which impacted his work as a kitchen and bathroom fitter, causing significant financial losses. His partner, who witnessed the shocking attack, was also affected emotionally and had to undergo counselling. headtopics.com

Blackmore, who has previous convictions for affray, harassment, and threatening and abusive behaviour, pleaded not guilty to a section 18 wounding with intent, but was found guilty following a trial in September. He appeared in court for sentence today, October 27.

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

Ed Sheeran on flight where man arrested for 'drunken racist air rage'Ed Sheeran was reportedly caught up in a shocking air rage incident where a man drunkenly abused paengers and staff. Read more ⮕

Watch as brave locals confront hammer-wielding thugs trying to steal motorbikeResidents took a stand after balaclava-clad yobs attempted to smash the locks off parked motorbikes. Read more ⮕

Dangerous driver who killed Scots teen in horror smash was 'hammering' down roadFlorjan Dajti has pleaded guilty to causing the death of 16-year-old Sophie Geddes on Glasgow's Great Western Road in December 2020. Read more ⮕

'I just want to go home...help me please': Moment furious passenger desperately smashes his way out...Passenger left stunned after waking up in locked bus and has to smash his way out. In a TikTok video, an astonished man wakes up to realise he has been locked in a parked bus. He is forced to smash his way out through a window. Read more ⮕

'I just want to go home...help me please': Moment furious passenger desperately smashes his way out...Passenger left stunned after waking up in locked bus and has to smash his way out. In a TikTok video, an astonished man wakes up to realise he has been locked in a parked bus. He is forced to smash his way out through a window. Read more ⮕

Glass-bottomed walkway shatters, tourist falls to deathA glass-bottomed walkway in Indonesia shattered, causing a tourist to fall to their death. Two others managed to cling on to the frame after the sudden collapse. The management of the attraction is accused of ignoring safety complaints. Read more ⮕