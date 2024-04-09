Drug Gang Arrested at Manchester Airport with £700,000 Watch

A drug gang has been caught at Manchester Airport while on their way to Dubai . One member was wearing a £700,000 watch when arrested. The gang used the EncroChat network to organize their criminal activities and boast about their illegal gains. They planned to move millions of pounds every fortnight and shared pictures of expensive items they purchased. They also arranged to supply firearms and made threats of violence to recover drug debts .

The gang members were arrested at Manchester Airport and one of them was wearing a Rolex watch worth over £70,000. Another member was later discovered and arrested at his home address, where police seized heroin. Asim Tufail, 52, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for various crimes including blackmail, drug supply, weapon trafficking, and money laundering

