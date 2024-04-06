Drug Dealing Family Jailed for Over 50 Years After Mother Found with £500,000 in Cash

A drug dealing family have been jailed for more than 50 years after the mother was found by police sitting next to nearly £500,000 in cash on her bed. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Ian Shacklady, 67, his partner Gillian Melville, 66, and her son Alan Causer, 45, traded Class A drugs worth millions of pounds from their homes in Skelmersdale , Lancashire . At least 790lb (360kg) of cocaine and 55lb (25kg) of heroin were supplied by the family, valued at millions of pounds.
Officers discovered nearly half a million pounds when they raided the home of Ian Shacklady and Gillian Melville - catching the crooked mother red-handed while she was sitting next to the huge pile of cash. The organised crime group, led by son Causer, was locked up for a combined total of more than 50 years toda
Drug Dealing Family Jailed Mother Cash National Crime Agency Cocaine Heroin Skelmersdale Lancashire Organised Crime Group
