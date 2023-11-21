Drug dealer's escape plan foiled as he is arrested at gunpoint in Liverpool hotel

Any hope of escaping the consequences of the murder of Ashley Dale began to dissipate for Niall Barry when detectives downloaded the contents of the victim's phone. The tall and stocky drug dealer knew he was in a serious situation and even went as far as recruiting the services of an underworld fixer - known only as ‘Gus’ - to smuggle him out of the country in the back of a lorry.

As reported by the Echo, that plan failed when he was arrested at gunpoint in Formby Hall Hotel in Liverpool, with his passport and £10,000 in drugs cash. The 26-year-old may have drawn some comfort from the fact he had an alibi for the shooting itself as he sat in police custody. He was holed up in a smoky flat in Pilch Lane, Huyton - and the location was covered by CCTV, corroborating his story. Following a seven week trial at Liverpool Crown Court, a jury concluded that his minion James Witham, 41, barged through the front door of Ashley’s home in Leinster Road, Old Swan, at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 2





Drug dealer's 'heavy beef' with murder victim's boyfriend revealed in courtNiall Barry, a drug dealer, faced serious trouble when detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale found evidence on her phone. Barry attempted to flee the country with the help of an underworld fixer, but was arrested. During the trial, it was revealed that Barry had a conflict with Ashley's boyfriend, Lee Harrison. James Witham, Barry's associate, broke into Ashley's home and shot her before she could escape.

