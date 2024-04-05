Drug Dealer Jailed and Given Slavery Prevention Order

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years and given Bedfordshire's first slavery and trafficking prevention order (STPO) for running a county lines operation . Schimarr Smith, 20, trafficked two teenagers from Luton to Cambridge to sell drugs and placed them in drug dens so they were easy for his customers to reach. He pleaded guilty to two counts of modern-day slavery offences, and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.
At his sentencing on Thursday, Judge Johnson said while Smith had been a victim of modern slavery himself when he was younger, he had perpetuated the cycle instead of breaking it by finding two boys 'ripe for exploitation'. The STPO has been put in place for 10 years and prevents Smith from owning more than one mobile device and having any unsupervised contact or communication with anyone under the age of 18. He was also sentenced to five years and one month, initially to be served in a Young Offender Institutio
Drug Dealer Jailed Slavery Prevention Order County Lines Operation Trafficking Teenagers Drugs Exploitation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
