Drone footage reveals aftermath of massive property blaze in Airdrie

Drone footage taken from the inside of a derelict Airdrie building shows the destruction caused by a massive property blaze last week. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after receiving reports of an inferno on Chapel Street at around 5.09pm on Friday (April 5). Six appliances were deployed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in an effort to calm the flames. Four days after the incident, Glasgow Live has received a video taken from above showing the aftermath.

The clip shows the now roofless property with the inside left in charred ruin. The blackened building appears to have been gutted by the flames. The road was closed by Police Scotland as fire crews attempted to extinguish the inferno. At the time witness, Matt McCulloch, told Glasgow Live: "I could see smoke so I went over but there was no visible flames. It was coming from the boarded up windows. I phoned 999 but when they came out it got worse. The fire seemed to accelerate. I left and came back about 25 minutes later and it is complete bedlam.

