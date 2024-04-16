Drivers Warned of Soaring Petrol Prices as Cost Rises by 8p per Litre

Drivers have been warned of soaring petrol prices as the cost of filling up cars has risen by 8p per litre so far this year.

Average pump prices for diesel have increased to 157.5p, which is the most expensive level since November 2023. “Both petrol and diesel are now the most expensive they’ve been since November last year, which is bad for households, businesses and the economy, especially as we know there is a close link between fuel prices and inflation.

“While diesel is getting close to 160p, this is purely down to retailers taking much bigger margins as there’s only been a few pence between the wholesale prices of both fuels since mid-March.

