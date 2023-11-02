Drivers warned of £300 fine for breaking Bonfire Night law

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Drivers have been warned they could find themselves facing a £300 fine over a little known law regarding Bonfire Night. There is a simple yet essential rule that motorists must know to avoid being slapped with the hefty fine and ruining the festive fun. A guide that includes the regulations for November 5th has recently been released by Swansway Motor Group (SMG). It warns that drivers who are transporting fireworks must not take more than 50 kgs worth unless they have a licence. Not following regulations can have serious consequences, especially surrounding firework transportation and storage. The rule isn’t about stifling celebration, but protecting everyone on the road. Sometimes we forget, but fireworks are explosive materials and therefore carry inherent risk. As we prepare our Bonfire celebrations, let’s keep our safety and that of our loved ones at the forefront of our minds. By taking these precautions seriously, we can ensure that Bonfire Night is a cherished and unforgettable tradition for all the right reasons. Before buying and transporting fireworks, remove flammable items from your vehicle before placing fireworks in it. And drivers aren't the only ones who need to be careful on Bonfire Night, as pet owners also need to take care

