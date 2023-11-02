Drivers warned of £1,000 fine for parking in disabled bays

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Drivers can be fined £1,000 for parking in a disabled bay, even if they have a blue badge. Misusing the blue badge by giving it to someone else, using it when not needed, or using it to park while waiting in the car can result in a fine. Blue badge holders are not exempt from regular parking regulations and can be fined for parking illegally. Some areas have different parking schemes for disabled people.

Organiser of Black Lives Matter protest jailed for misusing fundraising donationsA 23-year-old organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been sentenced to jail for using thousands of pounds in fundraising donations for her personal expenses. Read more ⮕

Scam Warning: Fraudsters Impersonate DPD Drivers to Intercept ParcelsA scam warning has been issued as criminals impersonate DPD drivers to intercept parcels by using someone else's bank details to place an order for delivery to the wrong address. Read more ⮕

Headlamp rule could see drivers fined £100 this winterThe fine can be increased to £1,000 if you decide to challenge it in court Read more ⮕

Pavement parking an 'absolute joke' as people slam drivers'This practice was nowhere near as widespread until quite recently. We need stronger action' Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: National Highways issues severe weather event warning to drivers in south eastStorm Ciarán is going to bring a swathe of very strong winds across the region from 5am on Wednesday morning with drivers warned some vehicles could blow over. Read more ⮕

Ulez expansion rakes in £26m in first month after 57,000 drivers hit by chargesThe controversial Ulez expansion raked in £26 million during its first month, after nearly halving the number of non-compliant vehicles driving in Greater London, according to estimates. Read more ⮕