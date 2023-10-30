Drivers Warned About New Car Theft Method

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

DRIVERS have been urgently warned about a terrifying new car theft method - here are the signs to look out for.Criminals place a plastic bottle in the wheel arch to create a crunching noise and draw motorists out of the vehicleOctober's fastest-selling used car has been discontinued for three years Scotty told viewers that this is intended to make drivers think they have run something over and draw them out of the vehicle. When they hop out to see what made the noise, the crooks who set the whole thing up can hop into the cabin and drive away.If you do have to get out of the car, make sure not to leave the keys in the ignition and, as a rule of thumb, always lock the car when you get out of it, even if just for a few moments.One wrote: "It's sad how people try to scam others, and it's getting worse."And a third said: "Scammers and hazards everywhere.

Drivers' Meeting on Stewards' Decisions Lacks AttendanceOnly eight out of 20 drivers attended a crucial meeting with the FIA in Mexico regarding the inconsistency and transparency of stewards' decisions. The drivers have been critical of the stewards' actions, citing instances such as Lando Norris's penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior and Charles Leclerc's escape from punishment for a similar offense. The FIA organized the meeting to address these concerns, but only a fraction of the drivers showed up. The FIA aims to improve transparency and ensure appropriate punishments, as drivers continue to express their dissatisfaction in the media. Read more ⮕

Silverburn Reveals New Restaurant Opening and Five New StoresThe Silverburn boss has revealed details behind their latest restaurant opening and five new stores. The centre is helping visitors prepare for Christmas with new offerings for eating, drinking and shopping. Read more ⮕

Silverburn Reveals New Restaurant and Five New StoresSilverburn shopping centre has announced the opening of a new restaurant and five new stores, just in time for Christmas. Eyewear brand Pop Specs has opened a permanent kiosk, while Calender Club has launched a pop-up. Menkind and BPerfect are also set to open soon. In addition, burger eatery Bread Meats Bread has replaced pancake restaurant Stack and Still. Existing stores Hobbs, Next, and Zizzi have also undergone makeovers. David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, expressed the centre's commitment to providing a top-notch retail and leisure experience. Read more ⮕

Customers warned of increasing branch closures across UKCustomers of various banks have been alerted to a rise in branch closures, with the 1,000th closure recently reported. LINK, a service that tracks closures, is urging customers to contact them if they are unaware of their nearest branch. Major banks such as NatWest, Halifax, Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, and Santander have all closed branches recently, with a total of 81 closures so far. The closure of a Virgin Money branch highlights the shift towards digital banking and reduced in-store transactions. Read more ⮕

WhatsApp Users Warned of Phishing ScamBILLIONS of WhatsApp users have been warned over a new phishing scam that hands over all private messages to cyber crooks. The scam involves redirecting users to fake websites and tricking them into transferring money. Read more ⮕

West Lothian train passengers warned of flooding delaysScotRail has warned customers of flooding on tracks in parts Read more ⮕