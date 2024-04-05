Drivers Want Police to Confiscate Phones from Offenders, Survey Finds

More than a third of drivers want police to confiscate phones from people caught using them behind the wheel, according to a survey. Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart polled its members and found drivers want tough penalties for people who illegally use their phones. A third said they would support the idea of police confiscating the phones. More than a quarter said people should have to then pay to get them back from police.
The group of motorists surveyed said these penalties should be on top of the existing £200 fine and six penalty points. Nicholas Lyes, the director of policy at IAM RoadSmart said: “Using a handheld mobile phone at the wheel is illegal and dangerous, and many drivers want police forces to prioritise enforcement against these offenders
