Drivers stunned as brawl breaks out in the middle of a road in Glasgow

The incident is believed to have taken place on Springburn Road yesterday afternoon, October 28, reports Glasgow Live.
Footage taken by someone sitting in one of the passing vehicles shows two men wrestling on the ground. A white Audi has its passenger door open alongside a Volkswagen as the two people scrap among the traffic.
After grappling at the side of the road they both stop after a while and make their way back towards their vehicles. The Audi pulls in front of the Volkswagen to allow the traffic behind to pass. Another video shows the driver of the Volkswagen getting out of his car and aiming a kick at the white vehicle. headtopics.com
One witness wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "These fellas legit just got out their cars and started scrapping. "Then went back to their cars, then one of them got out again and started hitting the other car with his water bottle. Only in Springburn."Another commented: "I seen the exact same thing in Springburn 4 years ago."The incident is not believed to have been reported to police.
