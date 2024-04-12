Drivers Fight on Glasgow's Kingston Bridge

Glasgow 's Kingston Bridge was brought to a standstill earlier today when two drivers reportedly got out of their cars before fighting in the middle of the busy motorway. Footage shared with Glasgow Live shows the moment traffic is brought to a halt on the busy M8 as two people roll about the ground with each other as stunned drivers look on. The incident reportedly took place at around 11.15am on April 12 at the eastbound carriageway.

In the shocking footage, a white Porsche can be seen blocking one lane as two people struggle with each other in front of a lorry as vehicles queue behind. Traffic can be seen passing freely on the slip road to the city centre as a truck blows its horn to try and get the pair to break apart. An eyewitness explained that the fight had been started following a traffic dispute. They said: "The Porsche was behind the Fiesta and they cut in front. "The porsche driver got out car then the Fiesta driver got out car and then they were rolling about the motorway. Everything came to a standstill." Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. And added: "A van driver got out and broke them apart. The Fiesta driver jumped in their car and drove off." Police Scotland received a report of two individuals fighting on the Kingston Bridge, around 11.10am. Officers attended, but there was no trace and there were no further report

Glasgow Kingston Bridge Drivers Fight Motorway Traffic Video M8 Traffic Dispute Police

