Drivers Abandon Vehicles and Walk Home Due to Road Closure in Edinburgh

Fed-up drivers in Edinburgh have resorted to abandoning their vehicles and walking home after a busy junction was closed for resurfacing works. Motorists have been faced with gridlock after Cameron Toll roundabout was shut and some have even left their cars at the shopping centre and continued their journey on foot, reports Edinburgh Live. The latest closure comes just seven weeks after a routine bridge inspection between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road discovered a damaged culvert.

Local resident Kirsty, explained how it was quicker for her to walk home in the rain yesterday, Tuesday, April 2. She said: "The traffic was backed up to Gilmerton Road and towards town. I think they are doing resurfacing works but I feel like there has been no regard for locals. It's a busy roundabout, we have the shopping centre and the hospital up this way. The roads have been taken down from three to two. It's a nightmare

