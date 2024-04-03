Driver who killed 'twerking' passengers in high-speed crash faces jail

A driver who killed two 'twerking' passengers while travelling at more than double the speed limit in her convertible Mini Cooper is facing jail. Rida Boujetif and Mary Macharia, both 23, were hurled from the car as Adele Ojokie Aidonojie crashed in Battersea at around 3.24am on July 16, 2022. Aidonojie, 23, was travelling at 62mph on Latchmere Road which has a 30mph speed limit at the time.

She passed a breathalyser test taken two hours after the smash but an analysis of her blood found she would have been over the limit at the time of the crash. Aidonojie told witnesses not to call police or an ambulance, and enquired about whether there were cameras on the street, the Old Bailey heard. After she was arrested she told police: 'I didn't do anything, they weren't wearing seatbelts

