Driver 'snaps his ankle' after leaping out of moving Mercedes during police chase

This is the moment a driver 'snaps his ankle' after leaping out of a moving Mercedes following a 100mph police chase . Darren Welsh, 47, refused to pull over for officers in Hendon, Sunderland , and sparked a 13-minute pursuit where he drove at dangerously high speeds, failed to give way, went through red lights and travelled on the wrong side of the road.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Welsh went through two residential estates during the fast-paced chase, where he travelled at speeds of over 90 and 100mph at times and was finally forced to brake when he reached a cul-de-sac. Welsh, of Marlville West, Sunderland, who was driving back from a fishing trip, claims he 'panicked' and tried to get away from the car last September because he thought it was being driven by 'organised offenders' who had attacked him before. Dash cam footage shows Welsh fall onto his backside as he and his passenger, who was someone he had offered a lift, leave the moving car. He then appears to 'snap' his ankle as he hits the ground and was left on crutches afterwards

