BBC News, West MidlandsKevin Jarvis, 57, from Cannock, died when a car hit his parked vehicle on an access slip road at Yarnfield, near Stafford in February 2022.

Denis Balaz, 29, had been travelling at speeds exceeding 120mph in a stolen black Audi A8 before the crash, police said.The Slovakian national, of no fixed address, had admitted the offence, as well as charges of driving a car other than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and theft.

He also pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to an additional three and a half years on extended licence. Balaz also admitted taking amphetamines before the crash, which happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15 just after 05:00 GMT on 26 February, Staffordshire Police said.Mr Jarvis's wife Julie said the Transport Safety Control Officer was her, "husband, best friend and my support in every way". headtopics.com

She added he was a "wonderful step-dad and grandad and friend to all" and that there were "no words to describe the pain of losing him". PC James Addison, said: "The sentence brings to an end what has been a long process for justice for the family of Kevin.

"He had every opportunity to stop the vehicle but instead chose to drive at dangerous speeds before swerving into a coned-off area of the motorway where Kevin's car was parked with its warning beacons lit." headtopics.com

