Driver Hospitalized After Crash on A52

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A52 which closed a stretch of the road for hours. Leicestershire Police says officers were called to the A52 Grantham Road, known as the Bottesford Bypass, at its junction with Belvoir Road. Police were first called at 10.21am on Monday (April 1) and the collision involved two vehicles, a white Honda Jazz and a white Mercedes SLK.

Leicestershire Police now says the driver of the Jazz has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment, with a passenger in the same vehicle also being uninjured. The road was closed between the junctions for Barkstone Lane and Castle View Road for hours as emergency services attended the incident, with the route eventually reopening at around 4p

