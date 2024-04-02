Driver Flips Car on Beach and is Thrown into the Air

A driver is lucky to be alive after he flipped his car driving at high speed on a beach and was thrown from the vehicle, flying through the air like a crash test dummy. Dramatic footage shows the moment the Toyota FJ Cruiser comes racing across the sand, seemingly out of control as it zig-zags between the sea and sand.

The 4x4 splashes water into the air as the driver speeds along the shoreline, forcing a man who was soaking his feet at the quiet beach to run out of the sea as the car hurtles towards him. The SUV appears to catch an edge before flipping and rolling over several times, before coming to a stop on its side. As it rolls through the water, the driver is seen being thrown high into the air, flipping a number of times himself before crashing down into the sea next to his overturned ca

