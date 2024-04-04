Driver escapes injury as road sweeper overturns on M60

The driver of a road sweeper that overturned on the M60 escaped the crash without injury, police said. A stretch of the motorway was closed off for at least seven hours after the lorry tipped onto its side yesterday (Wednesday). The incident happened on the clockwise side between junctions four and five. This morning (Thursday), a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the crash appeared to have been caused by a 'tyre blow-out'. No injuries were reported, the spokesperson added.

READ NEXT: Three days of chaos on M60 as woman left seriously injured, HGV overturns and taxi bursts into flames A diversion route was put in place as emergency services responded yesterday evening. Rush hour traffic worsened as motorists were stopped and became trapped within the closure. Highways officers assisted to manage traffic, which was backed up for miles to junction 27 for Portwood Roundabout. Fire crews were also at the scene to help make the area saf

