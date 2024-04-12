Driver Crashes into Police Cruiser and Launches Truck into Water

A driver crashed into a police cruiser on Martha's Vineyard and then launched his truck off the Steamship Authority ferry ramp and into the water while attempting to evade arrest on domestic violence charges Thursday night. Oak Bluffs police said one of their sergeants was on patrol around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and observed a Ford F-250 believed to be operated by a subject wanted for a domestic violence incident that had occurred in town earlier that evening.
The sergeant attempted to stop the truck on Masonic Avenue, but id did not stop even after he activated his cruiser's lights and siren. The truck continued driving toward Massasoit Avenue and eventually came to a stop. The sergeant, believing that the driver of the truck had given up, placed his cruiser in park. The driver of the truck then put his truck in reverse, accelerating rapidly toward the cruiser and ramming into the front of the cruiser, causing significant damage. The truck then sped off toward Seaview Avenue at a high rate of speed.Sign up for NECN newsletters. Due to the damage to the cruiser, the sergeant updated responding officers and was able to keep his cruiser driving slowly so he could still see the fleeing truck. He watched as the truck turned onto the gated ramp of the Steamship Authority dock at the corner of Seaview Avenue and Oak Bluffs Avenue. The truck then launched off the ferry ramp and into the wate
Driver Crash Police Cruiser Truck Water Arrest Domestic Violence Martha's Vineyard
