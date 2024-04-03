Driver crashes into pensioner's home, motor ends up in front room

A pensioner's home has been smashed through by a driver whose motor ended up in the elderly woman's front room. The dangerous crash reportedly happened when the driver was trying to park and accidentally pressed down on the accelerator - revving the motor straight into the house. The pensioner living inside was in another room when it happened so was unharmed and the driver was also left injury-free.

Another neighbour believed to have been there at the time said that she 'suddenly' heard sirens and saw flashing lights, before going outside to see a car had smashed 'right through into the house'. One week on and the motor remains in place, but the area is cordoned off and debris littering the floor surrounding the woman's home

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: One F1 driver shines with 10/10 displayCrash.net's F1 driver ratings for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lando Norris: McLaren driver explains how Oscar Piastri is making him a better F1 driverLando Norris believes Oscar Piastri is making him a better Formula 1 driver after McLaren scored their first podium of the 2024 season in Melbourne.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Australian GP driver ratings: Two potential Red Bull drivers deliver masterclassesCrash.net's F1 driver ratings for the Australian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Tragic Audi driver killed in wrong-way M62 crash with lorry is named locallyThe driver was killed in a car crash earlier this morning

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Cyclist slams undertaking motorist’s “utter bollocks” claim that he mounted grass verge “in panic” to avoid colliding with carCyclist slams claim that driver mounted verge to avoid crash

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Taxi driver taken to hospital after crash involving Glasgow police carA TAXI driver has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a police car.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »