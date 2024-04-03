Driver crashes into pensioner's home, motor ends up in front room

A pensioner's home has been smashed through by a driver whose motor ended up in the elderly woman's front room. The dangerous crash reportedly happened when the driver was trying to park and accidentally pressed down on the accelerator - revving the motor straight into the house. The pensioner living inside was in another room when it happened so was unharmed and the driver was also left injury-free.
Another neighbour believed to have been there at the time said that she 'suddenly' heard sirens and saw flashing lights, before going outside to see a car had smashed 'right through into the house'. One week on and the motor remains in place, but the area is cordoned off and debris littering the floor surrounding the woman's home
