Driver admits causing death of 'good samaritan' but denies murder

A driver has admitted causing the death of a ' good samaritan ' killed as was trying to help an injured woman - but has denied murdering him. Chris Marriott was hit by a car during an incident in Sheffield on December 27 last year. He was only there because he was trying to help a woman who was unconscious in the street. The 46 year-old died at the scene. The woman, aged 32, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Hassan Jhangur, 24, today (Friday, April 12) appeared before The Honourable Mrs Justice Lambert at Sheffield Crown Court where he entered pleas to 10 offences, Yorkshire Live reports. READ MORE: Dramatic photos show overturned lorry amid closure on M6 Mr Jhangur denied charges of murder and manslaughter in relation to Mr Marriott, but admitted causing his death by dangerous driving during the incident in College Close in the Burngreave area of the city. Following his death, Mr Marriott's family said he had devoted much of his life to helping others. He was described as a "wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many." Mr Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, also denied charges of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding with intent. All offences are said to have been committed on the same da

