Drinking Coffee May Reduce Risk of Liver Cancer, Study Finds

A new study suggests that drinking coffee may reduce the risk of developing liver cancer . The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, analyzed data from over 26,000 participants and found that those who drank three or more cups of coffee per day had a 50% lower risk of liver cancer compared to non-coffee drinkers. The researchers believe that coffee's high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may help protect against liver damage and the development of cancer cells.

However, they caution that more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between coffee consumption and liver cancer risk

Coffee Liver Cancer Study Risk Antioxidants Anti-Inflammatory Compounds

