Drinker who left man permanently scarred after glass attack avoids jail

A sheriff told a drinker who hit another man on the head with a glass that jailing him "wasn't the right thing to do".The 24-year-old Airdrie man admitted assaulting the male to his injury and permanent disfigurement in the Old Post Office, Main Street, on January 2.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.He was placed under supervision for two years and must do 195 hours of unpaid community work.Lauren Cole, prosecuting, said: "A verbal altercation took place between the victim's friend and McIntosh."He picked up a pint glass and struck the victim once on the head then put the glass back on the table.

Defence agent Simon Gilmour said McIntosh had been drinking heavily and had "little recollection" of the assault. The solicitor added: "Since then he has been taking steps to address his alcohol issue. He is in full-time employment." headtopics.com

Sheriff Fergus Thomson told McIntosh, of Park Street: "This is serious and the custody threshold has been crossed. "I could put you away but I don't think that is the right thing to do and there is an alternative in the form of a community payback order." And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own app? Download yours for free here.

Two Men Arrested in Wigan Drugs CrackdownTwo men have been arrested in a drugs crackdown in Wigan. The operation, conducted by Greater Manchester Police, resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old. The 18-year-old was held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and theft of a motor vehicle, while the 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. The arrests were made as part of Operation Portlock, an initiative to combat serious organised crime in the area. Read more ⮕

18-year-old Moses Itauma delivers ruthless first-round knockoutMoses Itauma showcased his experience by pressuring his opponent and delivering a powerful uppercut, resulting in a first-round knockout. Parker also secured a victory and expressed his desire for another fight in December. Read more ⮕

18-year-old Moses Itauma throws enormous uppercut before scoring ruthless first-round knockout on Tyson...Moses Itauma wasted no time in winning his fight on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou undercard on Saturday night. The 18-year-old British heavyweight prospect dispatched of his opponent Istvan Ber… Read more ⮕

16-year-old girl left in coma after alleged attack by morality police in TehranArmita Geravand, 16, was attacked by female morality police officers in Tehran for not wearing a hijab. She is in a coma with severe injuries and is being treated under tight security. Iranian authorities deny state abuse. Read more ⮕

Jeremy Doku: The Exciting Winger Bringing Back Old-School Wing Play at Manchester CityJeremy Doku has made a strong impression at Manchester City with his old-school wing play, bringing back the excitement of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling's best days. His individualism and creative flair may signal a comeback for exciting wingers in top-tier teams. Read more ⮕

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Boy in ManchesterGreater Manchester Police are concerned for the welfare and safety of a 12-year-old boy named Godstime, who was last seen at an Asda store in Harpurhey. The public is urged to contact the police immediately if they have any information. Read more ⮕