Drink Prices Revealed for Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse

The ECHO has a list of the drinks prices from the bars at the Grand National Festival at Aintree racecourse this year. The drink prices for 2024 range from £2.75 for a soft drink to £7.50 for a pint of Madri. There are multiple bars across the Aintree racecourse so drinks prices may vary depending on what your go-to tipple is. The ECHO has been into the racecourse ahead of the Grand National Festival starting on Thursday, April 11 and can reveal some price lists.

Below we've listed prices of draught, bottled and canned drinks, wines, champagne and spirits. READ MORE: Pubs and bars near Aintree Racecourse for your Grand National 2024 after-party READ MORE: Busy street lined with pubs where 'everyone becomes mates' just minutes from the Grand National There are also cocktails available and Revolution flavoured shots including Pornstar Frozini, Espresso Martini and Strawberry Woo Woo - all for £13. This year some changes have been made to the structure of the Grand National. 34 runners will be selected to compete, instead of 40, in the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, jumping a total of 30 fences in the hopes of making history. The Grand National meeting begins on Thursday, April 11 and lasts for three days, with the main event taking place at the earlier time of 4pm on Saturday, April 1

