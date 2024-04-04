Drink-driver stuck on tram track in Nottingham city centre

This drink-driver was more than three times the legal limit when he got his car stuck on the tram track in Nottingham city centre. Bright Gyedu Amponsah was trying to reverse the vehicle he was driving off the track after becoming wedged on the Station Street viaduct, near to Weekday Cross , in the Lace Market area, in the early hours of Saturday, March 16 .

A test saw him blow a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested at the roadside and then arrested. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 4. The short hearing was told how, just weeks ago, his licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points for a similar driving matter he previously committe

