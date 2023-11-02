Drakeholes: Restaurant repeatedly rammed by stolen telehandler to reopen

By Tom Oakley & Dan MartinA restaurant that was forced to close after a stolen telehandler was repeatedly rammed into the Grade II listed building is set to reopen.

The Mucky Duck, in Drakeholes, Nottinghamshire, was severely damaged when it was targeted on 27 September.Nottinghamshire Police said no arrests had been made but it was investigating a number of inquiries.The owner of the restaurant said it would reopen on 10 November following extensive repairs

Police said the heavy-duty construction vehicle was stolen from Town Street, in nearby Clayworth, and trampled over a pub bench before striking the restaurant at about 23:50 BST. Footage shows the telehandler driving at the 18th Century building at speed before reversing and hitting it six times in four different places, leaving a gaping hole in the brickwork. headtopics.com

The driver left the vehicle outside the restaurant, in Eel Pool Road, near Mattersey in Bassetlaw, before fleeing the scene on foot with an accomplice.Ms Bolland said she had been left "shocked and lost for words" and could not understand why someone would target her restaurant.

However, the family-run business, which opened in 2020 during the Covid pandemic and employs 15 members of staff, is due to reopen next week following extensive repairs."It's been a challenge the repairs should be complete by Friday. headtopics.com

"It's a listed building so we've had to get like-for-like window frames and the brick work was from the 1700s.She thanked people who had offered support since the pub was rammed, adding: "We have had so many offered of help with people saying they'd come in and help us clean up.Ms Bolland said a reward had been offered for any information.Image source,

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Police Investigate 'Dine and Dash' Group Who Left Restaurant Without Paying £489 BillPolice have launched an investigation into the 'dine and dash' group who are accused of racking up a £489 bill for Sunday lunch at a restaurant and left without paying, MailOnline can reveal. Officers visited Stubbs Restaurant in Ashford today to collect CCTV footage of the group leaving in an untaxed Audi car. They also spoke with members of staff who served the party of seven who tucked into oysters and lobster thermidors before allegedly leaving without paying for the food and drink. The popular restaurant released CCTV footage of the group leaving on their Facebook page in an attempt to try and identify them. But despite the widespread publicity the group have not come forward to offer to settle thebill, leading police to become involved. A police spokesman said: 'Kent Police is investigating after it was reported a group of people left a restaurant in Ashford without paying. Do YOU know who they are? Email tipsdailymail Read more ⮕

Police Investigate 'Dine and Dash' Group Who Left Restaurant Without Paying £489 BillPolice launch investigation into a group accused of leaving a restaurant in Ashford without paying for a £489 bill. CCTV footage and staff interviews have been collected to identify the group. Read more ⮕

Lack of Confidence Threatens the Ability of the Police Services to Police by ConsentThe relationship between London's black community and law enforcement remains tense and suspicious, threatening the ability of the police services to police by consent. Demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people have turned into something darker and more toxic, with officers standing by in bemusement. The Metropolitan Police is facing dysfunction and its bicentenary celebration in 2029 is at risk. Read more ⮕

Succession star Alan Ruck 'crashes truck into restaurant'Two people were injured. Read more ⮕

Creed Restaurant and Lounge given 1/5 food hygiene ratingA Watford restaurant and shisha bar has been handed a 1/5 food hygiene rating after opening this year. Read more ⮕

Meet the Polish Thai boxing champion running a Glasgow restaurantA Polish businessman and Thai boxing champion is now feeding the people of Glasgow in his restaurant. Read more ⮕