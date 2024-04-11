Dragons' Den Star Sara Davies Opens Up About Company's Struggles

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies opens up about her company's struggles and losses. Despite offering financial aid on the show, her online firm, Crafter's Companion , reported a loss of £1million last October.

To address these challenges, Sara is implementing a multi-million-pound restructuring plan and bringing in specialists, including a new CEO with expertise in digital retail.

