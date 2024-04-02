Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sales Numbers Revealed: 2.5 Million Copies Sold in 11 Days

While the original game actually sold fairly poorly on release, only becoming a bit of a cult classic in the years that followed, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has got off to an incredible start. As of 2 April 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold a total of 2.5 million copies, according to developers Capcom.

These numbers come only 11 days after the game’s release, and represent a massive success for the series, already comprising a quarter of the combined 10 million copies sold between both Dragon’s Dogma titles

