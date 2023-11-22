Dr Phumla Makaziwe Mandela's First Book Tells Her Father's Story Through His Bloodline

TUCKED AWAY in a small corner street in Green Park, is a room adjourned with gold frames and the classic curves of French pine furniture, a hazy yellow lamp beams on a grey Thursday morning, and between us just a low-lying mahogany coffee table is where I would meet the daughter of a Black revolutionary.

Made up of antidotes and pictures throughout the ages, it’s a visual story of childhoods and traditions, of feats contested and of a simpler life at home in South Africa; Dr Phumla Makaziwe Mandela’s first book about her father is one where she tells his story through his own bloodline. It’s the first, she tells me. is a walk through history that covers both his past and a very present future. There are odes from the Black civil right leader, the Rev Al Sharpton, Jon van Reenen and Noel Coursaris Musunka who recall how Mandela had a profound impact on their lives. Dr Makaziwe, also known as Maki, says her own inspiration came from the need to retell a story told a thousand times before. “A lot of other books have been written about my dad, maybe too many book





TheVoiceNews » / 🏆 119. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First look at Edinburgh's surf resort with artificial beach in 'world first'A state-of-the-art surf resort is set to open just outside the centre of Edinburgh next year and images have revealed what visitors can expect from the one-of-a-kind attraction.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Married At First Sight star 'never been happier' as they welcome first childMarried At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff has confirmed the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Alexander Vega in a post shared to social media

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformationThe Married At First Sight star first appeared on our screens in 2012

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Karamoko Dembele gains Celtic plaudits as FA Cup strike earns 'high level' quipKaramoko Dembele has finally started his first real run of consistent first team football at Blackpool.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela as he rallies against criminal chargesThe former president, who is hoping to return to the White House, also lashed out at Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Hunt for racist vandals who attacked Nelson Mandela memorialThe memorial was unveiled in Princes Park this summer to promote and celebrate peace

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »