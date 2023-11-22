Dr Phumla Makaziwe Mandela's First Book Tells Her Father's Story Through His Bloodline

TUCKED AWAY in a small corner street in Green Park, is a room adjourned with gold frames and the classic curves of French pine furniture, a hazy yellow lamp beams on a grey Thursday morning, and between us just a low-lying mahogany coffee table is where I would meet the daughter of a Black revolutionary.
Made up of antidotes and pictures throughout the ages, it’s a visual story of childhoods and traditions, of feats contested and of a simpler life at home in South Africa; Dr Phumla Makaziwe Mandela’s first book about her father is one where she tells his story through his own bloodline. It’s the first, she tells me. is a walk through history that covers both his past and a very present future. There are odes from the Black civil right leader, the Rev Al Sharpton, Jon van Reenen and Noel Coursaris Musunka who recall how Mandela had a profound impact on their lives. Dr Makaziwe, also known as Maki, says her own inspiration came from the need to retell a story told a thousand times before. “A lot of other books have been written about my dad, maybe too many book
