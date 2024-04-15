Dr PawPaw Beauty Brand Offers Money-Saving Holiday Set

Beauty brand Dr PawPaw is best known for its Multipurpose Soothing Balm, having sold over 5 million worldwide. The multitasking balm is enriched with papaya fruit, aloe vera and olive oil to rejuvenate cracked skin and even Victoria Beckham has revealed it as her go-to beauty secret.

Dr PawPaw's Holiday Set adds up to £44 if you were to purchase each product individually and while it would typically cost £36.49, it is on sale here knocked down to £22. An ideal set to keep skin protected, lips and cheeks tinted and hair nourished, it is designed to be taken on holiday, but could be used at all times to upgrade your beauty regime.

Combining seven uses into one product, the It Does It All Hair Treatment Styler claims to reduce split ends, detangle hair, reduce frizz, add shine, plus work as a heat protector, leave-in treatment and blowdry styler. The £9.99 spray can be found on the Dr PawPaw website here or on Amazon where it is currently on sale for £6.95.

Some shoppers have said that it left their hair "feeling greasy" so we would apply it lightly to help avoid this.

