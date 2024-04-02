Dr. Martens Sale: Get 50% Off the Classic 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots

It's true what they say, Dr. Martens is one of the most recognisable shoe brands out there, and for good reason. While their boots, brogues, sandals and more are worth the investment and then some, it can be hard stumping up over £150+ on a pair of shoes in one lump sum, which is why it's always fantastic when the Dr. Martens' sale rolls around. Out of all the gorgeous shoes Dr.

Martens has on offer - and trust me, I would buy the whole store if I could - the most popular silhouette is definitely the classic 1460 Smooth leather Lace Up Boots, which were actually the first par of Docs ever released way back in in 1960. As a proud owner of these boots, I can confirm they are so versatile and go with literally anything. In fact, I have actually worn a pair of these in black to an outdoor wedding before. Until midnight tonight, shoppers can save up 50% on a pair of the 1460s in most colours. The white pair, which typically retails for £169, has been slashed to just £8

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Biaggi: “50-50” with Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia “wrong place wrong time”"Perhaps he didn't expect Marquez to come back so quickly, which only he can do."

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Around 400,000 Scots homes at major risk of flooding within 50 years, says SEPASEPA said the number of properties under threat of floods is projected to surge by 40 per cent by the 2080s.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

50 Questions With Beth DittoAs Gossip’s new album Real Power is released, the frontwoman of the band sits down with Nick Levine for a special, quickfire interview

Source: AnOtherMagazine - 🏆 97. / 51 Read more »

Viagra can cut your risk of dementia by more than 50%, study suggests...Sun Health Explainer: Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Strictly star, 50, quietly welcomed child without anyone realisingCongratulations are in order.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Strictly star, 50, quietly welcomed child without anyone realisingCongratulations are in order.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »