Dr Alex George provides update after hospitalization for tonsillitis

Dr Alex George has provided fans with an update after revealing that he was sent to hospital when his tonsillitis took a turn for the worse, before having to return to A&E for a second time just days later. The Love Island star and GP, 33, took to Instagram to share with his 1.9M followers that he is now back home and slowly on the mend, sharing a selfie as he enjoyed a dog walk with pup Rolo.

"Glad to be home and feeling more like myself!", began Alex, as he continued: "Very much taking it easy, just so nice to enjoy simple things like a little walk with Rolo in the sunshine. Thanks for all the support over the last week or so, I feel very grateful. Now back to the sofa for some F1 and football binging. Have a lovely Sunday everyone x." Fans and friends took to the comment section to send their well wishes to Alex, sharing how glad they are that he is starting to feel better.

