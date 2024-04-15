Dozens of Jurors Dismissed in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

At least 50 jurors were dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in judging former president Donald Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, has charged Mr Trump with falsifying records to cover up a $130,000 payment in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels about a 2006 sexual encounter she has said they had. Choosing a jury from a pool of people from heavily Democratic Manhattan could take several days, to be followed by opening statements and testimony from a parade of potentially riveting witnesses, including Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels.

Falsifying business records in New York is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, though many of those found guilty have been sentenced to fines or probation.

