Download for free, play and earn real money - discover more about Cash Giraffe

Say hello to Cash Giraffe, a free gaming app that gives you the possibility of earning real money while playing games on your mobile.

The premise is simple - play games, collect in-app coins or ‘tickets’, and claim your earnings once you’ve built up enough to exchange for a cash payout via PayPal, or a gift card - which are worth different amounts of tickets according to the brand.

In fact, just last year, Cash Giraffe gave out over £1.8 million to their players - consisting of PayPal payouts*, Amazon gift cards, vouchers from MyHeritage, Netflix Shop and Temu, iTunes gift cards and more. headtopics.com

Available to download for free on Google Play Store, there’s no deposit required in order to sign up, and no ads to interrupt play.Why play with Cash Giraffe? Cash Giraffe prides itself on the special features it offers, which include:

How to get started Kickstart your adventure with Cash Giraffe today. Remember, while it isn’t going to replace your day job, Cash Giraffe can offer a way to make a bit of extra dosh on the side, while playing games.*PayPal requires you to be 18+ in order to have an account. headtopics.com

