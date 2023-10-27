Douglas Costa reveals plans for next club following LA Galaxy release

, the Brazilian winger has made a public 'come and get me' cry to his former club. Costa is currently a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy after two seasons, one year before his contract was due to expire.“I want to be a soldier for Allegri and feel Juve fans love again”., Costa said: "My desire is totally to go back to Juve, to help and fight with all the players. To bring Juve to the level that the club deserves."I'd like to have this feeling again , this passion.

"I hope we will be together soon, to fight together for our dreams. I believe this team under Mr. Allegri's control can fight for everything and I want to be one of his soldiers to win all." Costa was a key member of the Juventus squad that won three Serie A titles between 2017 and 2020. He then went on a series of loan moves to Bayern Munich, Gremio and LA Galaxy before leaving the club permanently in 2022.33-year-old Costa is not exactly at the peak of his powers anymore, and his time in Los Angeles will be remembered for underwhelming performances and several off-field issues.

Read more:

goal »

Humza Yousaf rejects Douglas Ross 'secrecy' claim over Covid WhatsAppsTHE First Minister has rejected Douglas Ross’s claim that the Scottish Government is being “secretive” and is refusing to hand over Whatsapp… Read more ⮕

FMQs: Douglas Ross provides some less entertaining guilty pleasure TVShortly before FMQs got underway, we learnt that the Scottish Government has not handed over any WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid inquiry. Read more ⮕

Sources: Big update on Arsenal signing Douglas Luiz in JanuaryThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Michael Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker's controversial court drama over iconic filmThe former spouses went to court in 2011 Read more ⮕

FMQs: Douglas Ross provides some less entertaining guilty-pleasure TVSHORTLY before First Minister's Questions (FMQs) got under way, we learned that the Scottish Government has not handed over any WhatsApp messages… Read more ⮕

Douglas Fraser - BBC NewsDouglas is BBC Scotland's business and economy editor. He joined the BBC when the financial crisis struck in 2008. His beat includes the offshore oil and renewable energy sectors and he takes a mostly professional interest in whisky. He previously worked for The Herald and The Scotsman, among other newspapers. Read more ⮕