Double murderer's nonchalant response before execution

Michael Dewayne Smith , 41, continued to plead innocence over his 20-year stint on death row. 'Nah, I'm good.' This is all Michael Dewayne Smith had to say when asked if he had any last words before his execution in Oklahoma on Thursday. The 41-year-old double murder er's response was so nonchalant that the official record states he didn't give a final statement .

Only yesterday he had already bucked the trend by refusing a last meal of his choice in favour of polishing off some of his remaining canteen items. Smith was convicted of fatally shooting Janet Moore, 41, and Sharath Pulluru, 22, in 2002, when he was a 19-year-old enforcer for an Oklahoma City gang. He believed Ms Moore's son was a 'snitch' helping lead police to him and violently confronted her, according to prosecutors. Jurors heard he shot Mr Pulluru, a convenience store worker, believing he was another worker in the same store who had disrespected a deceased member of his gang

