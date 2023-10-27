Double Gustavo Scarpa transfer claim made amid Nottingham Forest struggles

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa is reportedly the subject of interest from Brazil ahead of the January transfer window.

Scarpa is currently on loan from Forest to Olympiacos, who are also owned by Reds chief Evangelos Marinakis. But he is struggling at his new club, having made just four league appearances so far this season.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Scarpa is a wanted man ahead of the January window. It comes after he failed to break into the team at Forest and is having similar troubles at Olympiacos. READ MORE: Danilo, Felipe, Elanga - Nottingham Forest injury update provided ahead of Liverpool clash Brazilian clubs are expected to make approaches to Forest ahead of the winter, but it is claimed that Scarpa will stay in Greece until the end of the season instead. headtopics.com

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Scarpa beyond that point. He is under contract at Forest until the summer of 2026, but it's highly likely that he will move on again before that point. The 29-year-old joined from Palmeiras at the turn of this year, and only made six appearances for Forest in the Premier League last season. He is unlikely to break into the Forest team, particularly given the reinforcements made this past summer.

Read more:

nottslive »

Steve Cooper faces Nottingham Forest dilemma as Gustavo Scarpa stance emergesNottinghamshireLive brings you the latest Nottingham Forest headlines on Thursday, October 26 Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest questions answered on subs and team selectionLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds prepare for Premier League match at Anfield Read more ⮕

Pundit insists Nottingham Forest are bigger than Newcastle with trophy jibeThe latest Nottingham Forest news from Nottinghamshire Live as Jason Cundy courts controversy among Newcastle fans with comments over the Reds Read more ⮕

Transfer talk on hold for Nottingham Forest defender LaryeaLatest Nottingham Forest transfer news as Reds loanee Richie Laryea nears end of Vancouver Whitecaps loan Read more ⮕

Six Nottingham Forest fixture changes announced as Reds picked for TV coverageLatest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds face rearranged Premier League schedule Read more ⮕

Nottingham Forest mid-season break incorporated into rearranged scheduleLatest Nottingham Forest news as changes made to Premier League schedule for Steve Cooper's Reds Read more ⮕