Dorothy's Diner: An American Diner with a Drag Twist Opens in Liverpool

An American diner with a twist is the latest addition to the city’s Pride Quarter . Dorothy's Diner , opening on Friday, March, 29 promises to "offer more of an experience than any other restaurant” as customers will be served by drag artists who will act as hosts and interact with guests throughout the evening. Located in the heart of Liverpool , Dorothy's Diner promises to serve up sass with a side of classlessness, all while delivering American diner-inspired cuisine.

"We're all about pushing boundaries and tantalising taste buds. Our drag queens will wear their most glamorous frocks to serve you with flair and style, ensuring every visit is a show-stopping event. It's not just dining, it's a spectacle

Dorothy's Diner American Diner Drag Artists Dining Experience Liverpool Pride Quarter Cuisine Sass Style Show-Stopping Event

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New American diner opens with mammoth US breakfasts and burgersThere's a jukebox playing Motown music - but no waitresses on roller skates

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

First look at new American diner 'with a twist'The new city centre venue wants to 'push boundaries'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Fans defend Five Guys amid criticism of peanut perkBurger lovers have united in support of the American diner

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’Jurgen Klopp was not Liverpool's primary candidate, Newcastle messed up one appointment and Spurs seem incapable of getting their favourite.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Karen's Diner issues update after restaurant was listed on RightmoveThe restaurant owner says it has 'no intention' of closing

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »