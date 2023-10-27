Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town: Grant McCann wants improvement in both boxes after Salford City defeat

Positivity generated by back-to-back wins was swiftly eroded in midweek, when Doncaster slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Salford City. McCann’s men saw more of the ball and had more shots, but fell victim to the sharper clinical edge displayed by their opponents. Towering forward Matt Smith, formerly of Leeds United, notched all three goals. Speaking ahead of Doncaster’s return to action, McCann told the club’s official website: “I’ve got real faith in the group.

We’ll stay nice and controlled and calm but the players know it has to be better at both ends of the pitch. “We want to be much better than what we showed in both boxes. This group is good at bouncing back and hopefully we can do it on Saturday.” Doncaster’s patchy form has left them stranded in the bottom half of the League Two table. They occupy 18th place but there are just eight points separating Doncaster and the final play-off spot.

