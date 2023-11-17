Doncaster Council Approves Controversial Housing Plans on Bessacarr Nature Spot

Doncaster Council ’s planning committee has voted to approve a resubmitted application for housing on Bessacarr nature spot Rose Hill Rise in an unexpected U-turn. The committee had previously rejected the controversial plans, which remain almost identical, when they were presented in March. Development on Rose Hill Rise has been protested extensively by the Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA) since the land was first advertised for sale in 2017.

More than 60 members of the public attended the meeting to protest the plans, with a public demonstration taking place outside Doncaster Council ’s Civic Office beforehand. Attendees first heard from planning officers, who stated that the application is “fundamentally the same as the one refused.” Changes included an updated traffic survey , which suggests that impacts on traffic are slightly less significant than recorded previously, and updates to homes based on building regulations . The site includes 34 percent public open space , while developers will be required to fund biodiversity net gain off-site to make up for habitat los





