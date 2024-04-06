Donald Trump's New Jersey Golf Course Rocked by Aftershock from 4.8 Earthquake

Donald Trump 's New Jersey golf course was rocked by a 2.0 magnitude aftershock from the 4.8 earthquake that shook the Northeast on Friday morning, with residents warning tremors could last a week. The U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ) reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey , about 50 miles west of New York City at 10.23am and was felt by more than 42 million people.

The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is less than seven miles from the epicenter of the quake and was rocked by an aftershock hours later - it is unclear if the club sustained any damage. There are no initial reports of threats to life across the Northeast but the USGS said there is a 46 percent likelihood of another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher to hit in the next week. It is the biggest earthquake in New York City since 1884, Gov Kathy Hochul said: 'This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century.

