Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr gave evidence on Wednesday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers, a case that threatens former US president Donald Trump’s property empire.

He made some lighthearted asides, for instance, when asked whether he belonged to an accountants’ organisation, he replied: “Sounds very exciting, but no.”But the Trump Organisation executive vice president took serious care to establish that he is not an accountant or an expert on accounting standards that have been mentioned in the case.

Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr are both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organisation (Evan Vucci/AP)Then the former president, family patriarch and 2024 Republican front-runner is expected on Monday. headtopics.com

He and longtime company finance chief Allen Weisselberg were also trustees of the revocable trust Mr Trump set up to hold the company’s assets when he became president.He ordered that a court-appointed receiver seize control of some of his companies, potentially stripping him and his family of such properties as Trump Tower, though an appeals court has halted enforcement for now.Eric Trump has spent several days at the trial, often on the days his father has been there.

“Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!” Trump wrote in one of several posts. He also angered the judge twice, incurring fines for violating a limited gag order with comments about a member of the court staff. headtopics.com

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'Israel says female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operationProsecutor cross-examines Sam Bankman-Fried at trial of FTX founder

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Melania Trump Disapproves of Donald Trump's Dance MovesFormer President Donald Trump reveals that his wife Melania dislikes it when he dances off the stage or impersonates weightlifting or swimming. Despite her disapproval, Trump performed these moves at his recent campaign rally. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr. begins testifying at $250 million New York fraud trialDonald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump are all set to testify in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud… Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trialThe ex-president’s son is the first of his children to give evidence. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trialThe ex-president’s son is the first of his children to give evidence. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr testifies in fraud trial: 'Should have worn makeup'Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is set to testify on Wednesday (November 1) afternoon in a New York civil fraud trial accusing the former U.S. president and his family businesses of inflating asset values to dupe lenders and insurers. Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Jr takes to witness stand in father’s fraud trialThe ex-president’s son is the first of his children to testify. Read more ⮕