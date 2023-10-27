Don't trust TikTok for trustworthy info on autism

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-dont-tiktok-trustworthy-info-autism.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Read more:

medical_xpress »

'Cosy Cardio': The TikTok Trend Changing How We Work OutCosy cardio is TikTok's latest trend. Candles, cardigans and… cardio? Here's why this weird combo might just work. Read more ⮕

TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested ‘on suspicion of perverting course of justice’The prankster was due to stand trial for other offences but his defence told the court of a ‘very serious’ new allegation. Read more ⮕

TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested ‘on suspicion of perverting course of justice’The prankster was due to stand trial for other offences but his defence told the court of a ‘very serious’ new allegation. Read more ⮕

Italian brand EspressOh with 10M TikTok views has launched in the UKThe Italian brand with coffee-enriched formulas and incredibly adorable packaging has finally arrived in the UK and people over on TikTok are already obsessed. These are our favourite 5 must-have products. Read more ⮕

TikTok prankster Mizzy banned from using social media, judge rulesA judge said the prankster’s defence lacked ‘all credibility’ and found him to have ‘deliberately flouted’ a court order at his trial on… Read more ⮕

TikTok prankster Mizzy banned from using social media, judge rulesA judge said the prankster’s defence lacked ‘all credibility’ and found him to have ‘deliberately flouted’ a court order at his trial on… Read more ⮕