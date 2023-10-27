Don’t sneer at celebrities on the West End. Plays like Lily James’ Lyonesse are saving theatre

Critics say star-casting is ushering shoddy work onto our stages – but it’s snobbish to sneer at audiences for wanting to see celebrities in the fleshLyonesse

may well be pondering that after Clive Davis followed up his one-star review for The Times with another grumpy broadside. Davis argues that the casting of A-listerswouldn’t have opened in the West End without those big names attached. But Davis’s one-star rating is absurd.

Sneering at audiences who book for such shows because they’re “too eager to see celebrities in the flesh” strikes me as naïve at best, nastily snobbish at worst.After all, star casting is hardly a new practice. And if many of those ticket buyers are agog fans – well, so what? We’re always banging on about the importance of attracting new (and younger, and more diverse) audiences. headtopics.com

Nor are the ticket prices for celebrity shows necessarily exclusionary. Right now, you can see the former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd’s electrifying revamp of. That’s the kind of casting bound to bring in new audiences – and Lloyd, a tireless advocate for accessibility, has offered up 5,000 tickets at £20 for the under-30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

Thank goodness, then, for the star names who have played such a vital role in making theatre unmissable again. Ian McKellen toured Mother Goose around the country for four months at the start of the year (Photo: Manuel Harlan), which, incidentally, also became the highest-grossing event cinema release, with its National Theatre Live screenings, taking £4.47 million. That’s another broken arts medium benefiting from star casting. headtopics.com

Read more:

i newspaper »

Biden Demands An End to Israeli Settler Violence Against Palestinians In West BankShirish Dáte is a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost. He's the author of five novels and two political biographies, including one of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He has been a journalist for three decades at the Associated Press, the Palm Beach Post, National Journal and NPR. Between Florida and Washington, D.C. Read more ⮕

Person hospitalised as special response units called to busy west end streetEmergency services were called to Dumbarton Road in the Whiteinch area of the city at around 2pm today (October 26) after the alarm was raised. Read more ⮕

End of West Ham’s 17-game unbeaten European run raises questions over fringe playersDavid Moyes turned to his fringe players and West Ham ended up playing like European newcomers in defeat by Olympiacos Read more ⮕

Strictly's Layton Williams hits back at fake exit rumours days after Amanda Abbington's departureThe West End star cleared things up on social media Read more ⮕

Only Fools and Horses musical is coming to Manchester Opera HouseThe hit West End musical inspired by the beloved TV show is going on tour Read more ⮕

Glasgow's Byres Road to close overnight for cleaningA BUSY West End Road is set to close overnight. Read more ⮕