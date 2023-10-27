Don’t sneer at celebrities on the West End. Plays like Lily James’ Lyonesse are saving theatre

Critics say star-casting is ushering shoddy work onto our stages – but it’s snobbish to sneer at audiences for wanting to see celebrities in the fleshLyonesse
may well be pondering that after Clive Davis followed up his one-star review for The Times with another grumpy broadside. Davis argues that the casting of A-listerswouldn’t have opened in the West End without those big names attached. But Davis’s one-star rating is absurd.
Sneering at audiences who book for such shows because they're "too eager to see celebrities in the flesh" strikes me as naïve at best, nastily snobbish at worst.After all, star casting is hardly a new practice. And if many of those ticket buyers are agog fans – well, so what? We're always banging on about the importance of attracting new (and younger, and more diverse) audiences.
Nor are the ticket prices for celebrity shows necessarily exclusionary. Right now, you can see the former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd’s electrifying revamp of. That’s the kind of casting bound to bring in new audiences – and Lloyd, a tireless advocate for accessibility, has offered up 5,000 tickets at £20 for the under-30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.
Thank goodness, then, for the star names who have played such a vital role in making theatre unmissable again. Ian McKellen toured Mother Goose around the country for four months at the start of the year (Photo: Manuel Harlan), which, incidentally, also became the highest-grossing event cinema release, with its National Theatre Live screenings, taking £4.47 million. That's another broken arts medium benefiting from star casting.