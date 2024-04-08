Head Topics

Domino's Launches New £4 Lunch Menu with Cheeky Little Pizza and Hot & Cheesy Wraps

Domino’s is making moves to become the nation’s best-loved lunch company as the pizza chain launches a new £4 lunch menu available seven days a week. The new menu will feature 14 products and is launching in all stores across the UK, with each item priced at £4. The menu is comprised of three new product types. The Cheeky Little Pizza, a 6” pizza with reduced-fat mozzarella, and classic Domino’s toppings, coming in at under 600 calories. New Hot & Cheesy Wraps, Domino’s flavors and mozzarella in a folded tortilla. A selection of lunch extras including Chicken Strippers, Wings and Kickers, Domino’s Cookies and Fries will also be available. Louise Pilkington, Director of Innovation at Domino’s said: "We are known for delighting people at dinner, but customers have been asking us to create a menu to give them a little Domino's joy at lunch. “That's why we are launching a new £4 lunch menu with Cheeky Little Pizza and Hot & Cheesy Wraps. It's a menu of classic Domino's flavors in lunch size, and the Cheeky Little Pizzas are all under 600 calories. We look forward to customers popping in to see us at lunch! This is just the beginning so watch this space for more." The new £4 lunch menu is available on the Domino's app, Domino's website, and in-store across the UK from Monday 8 April.

