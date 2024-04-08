Domino's Launches New £4 Lunch Menu with Cheeky Little Pizza and Hot & Cheesy Wraps

Domino’s is launching a new £4 lunch menu featuring 14 products, including Cheeky Little Pizza and Hot & Cheesy Wraps . The menu is available seven days a week in all stores across the UK. The Cheeky Little Pizza is a 6” pizza with reduced-fat mozzarella and classic Domino’s toppings, under 600 calories . The Hot & Cheesy Wraps are filled with Domino’s flavors and mozzarella in a folded tortilla.

Additional lunch extras such as Chicken Strippers, Wings, Kickers, Cookies, and Fries are also available. The new menu aims to bring Domino's joy to lunchtime. The menu can be accessed through the Domino's app, website, and in-store

Domino's Lunch Menu Cheeky Little Pizza Hot & Cheesy Wraps Reduced-Fat Mozzarella Under 600 Calories Chicken Strippers Wings Kickers Cookies Fries

